Gardaí in Ennicorthy, Co.Wexford are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 51 year old Damian O’ Raw.

Damien was last seen in the Kilmuckridge area Co. Wexford, on Thursday the 30th of May.

He is described as being 5’11”, with brown/grey hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

When last seen Damian was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and white runners. He is believed to be in possession of a 161 KE registered silver Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.