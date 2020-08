Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing 13 year old boy in south Dublin.

James Murphy went missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire in the early hours of this morning.

He is 5 foot 8 inches in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

It is believed he was wearing a black hooded jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.