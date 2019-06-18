Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run and attempted car hijacking in Tallaght.

The incident happened on Cookstown Way shortly before 9pnm yesterday when two cars were involved in a collision.

One of the cars was stopped when it hit a bollard. The driver of the car fled the scene and attempted to hijack another car at knifepoint in the Watergate Estate.

The other car was damaged in the crash but it’s understood the driver, a woman in her 30s, escaped injury.

Local detectives and the Armed Support Unit were alerted to both incidents and located a man armed with a knife at the nearby Rosebank Estate.

The man inflicted a number of knifewounds on himself before Gardaí apprehended him using non-lethal force options.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital after Gardaí administered first aid. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.