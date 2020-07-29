Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the death of a man following separate incidents in Tipperary and Kilkenny on Sunday.

Gardaí responded to a report of a male with a significant injury to his arm at a house in the An Grianan housing estate in Killenaule, Co.Tipperary at 6.30pm.

He was brought by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The man was then found on the M8 Motorway in the vicinity of Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) on foot at 12.30am on Monday.

Gardaí removed the man from the motorway for his own safety and brought him to the Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí left Chapelfield after the man was observed at the front door of a house.

At 1.49am a report was received of an incident / disturbance at a house in Chapelfield in Urlingford.

Gardaí responded as did an ambulance, and the male was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.