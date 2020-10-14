Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Clondalkin last night.

The alarm was raised at approximately 9.20pm when a number of shots were fired at a house on Greensfort Crescent, where damage was caused to the windows and exterior of the house.

It is understood those involved fled the scene on foot while none of the occupants of the house were injured.

In a follow up operation a man in his 20s was arrested near the scene by members of the Armed Support Unit a short time later.

The man is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.