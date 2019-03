Gardaí are appealing for information on a woman missing from her home in Celbridge in Co Kildare since yesterday.

Margaret Dorrian,53, is described as 5’6”, of slight build with red hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a mustard coloured jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station.

