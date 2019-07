Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 37-year-old from Tullamore.

Max Wong has been missing from the Patrick Street area of Tullamore since July 22.

Max is described as being 5’6″, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded zip-up top, blue jeans, and black Vans runners.

He wears glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Tullamore on 057 932 7600.