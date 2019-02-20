Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from the Balbriggan area.

Elaine Sweeney was last seen in Donabate in north Dublin on February 14 at around 11am.

She is described as being 5’5″ in height, with brown hair, of slim build and with blue eyes.

Elaine was wearing a red top, blue jeans, and white runners when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Balbriggan on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

