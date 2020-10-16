Gardai investigating a fatal crash in Tipperary last month are appealing for a woman, who was the first person to arrive at the scene, to contact them.

A man in his 40s died when the van he was driving collided with a lorry on the N24 at Ballynoran in Carrick-On-Suir on Monday September 21st.

Gardai are renewing their appeal for information, and in particular they want to speak to a woman who provided medical assistance at the scene.

They’re also asking anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact them.