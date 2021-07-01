Hero image: Fort Road in Gorey//Google Maps, captured June 2009

Kevin Galvin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault on a teenager in County Tipperary.

The incident took place in Upperchurch, near Thurles, between the hours of 11pm on Sunday and 12.30am on Monday morning.

The man, aged in his late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

With no arrests made yet by Gardaí in Tipperary, they’re appealing to members of the public to help with the ongoing investigation.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage that were travelling through Upperchurch between the hours in which the attack happened, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 050 425 100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.