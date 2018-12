Gardaí and emergency services in Waterford have dealt with a road traffic incident in the city this evening.

The incident, which saw a red hatchback car overturned on John’s Hill, took place at around 7:30pm.

The driver of the car, believed to be an elderly woman, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Emergency services arrived at the scene a short time later to provide medical assistance.

The driver’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

