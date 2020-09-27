Gardaí have launched an investigation to identify the organisers of an anti-Covid-19 restriction rally that took place in Letterkenny, Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.

More than 100 people gathered in the Market Square area of Letterkenny at 2pm yesterday.

Gardaí confirmed they are looking to identify the organisers of the rally, adding that those in attendance are not under investigation as “social distancing, wearing of masks in public area and other such guidelines are non-penal regulations”.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana are carrying out an investigation to identify the organiser(s) of this demonstration.

“Gardaí are not investigating breaches of Public Health Regulations by those in attendance. Social distancing, wearing of masks in public area and other such guidelines are non-penal regulations.

“In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”