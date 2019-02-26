Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 50s in a house on the southside of Cork city.

A relative raised the alarm last night after finding the man’s body upstairs in the terraced house on Avenue de Rennes in Mahon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body remains at the scene.

The house has been sealed off and a forensic examination is underway.

While gardaí are trying to establish the man’s last known movements, it is understood he may have been socialising locally on Sunday night and may have become involved in a row later.

Gardaí say the services of the assistant state pathologist have been requested.

They said they are keeping an open mind in relation to the cause of the man’s death and say the results of a post mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

