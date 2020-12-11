Gardaí cracking down on speeding as part of Friday’s “National Slow Down Day” have found 237 vehicles travelling above the limit since the operation began this morning.

Gardaí are urging motorists to “slow down” during the national operation running for 24 hours from 7am this morning, as part of the forces’ Christmas campaign to improve road safety.

Officers are out in force across the country to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, as 10 more people have been killed on Irish roads this year compared to 2019.

Last year saw a total of 140 road deaths. Gardaí say driving too fast is a contributory factor in around one third of fatal road accidents.

The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a crash happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

The aim of the national operation is to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to speeding, ultimately reducing the number of speed related crashes and saving lives.

During the first five hours of the operation, gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of 41,035 vehicles and detected 237 travelling in excess of the limit.

One person was driving at 137 kilometres an hour, in a 100 kilometre per hour zone on the N7 in Dublin.

Another person was found driving at nearly twice the 50 kilometre an hour speed limit on the Cork Road in Waterford.