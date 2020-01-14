Human body parts have been found in a bag in north Dublin.

The scene remains sealed off this morning after the discovery around 10pm last night.

The alarm was raised when what are understood to be human limbs were found in a bag outside houses in Coolock.

The grim discovery was made at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Drive.

The scene was sealed off to preserve any evidence.

Gardai are looking at the possibility that the victim is a drug dealer who had been threatened with being killed and dismembered.

They’re also examining recent missing persons reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.