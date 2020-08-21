An Garda Síochána is investigating an event that was held in Co. Galway on the 19th August 2020.

The investigation is into alleged breaches of The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020, as amended.

It’s understood the investigation is in relation to a golf event attended by a number of politicians and public figures including Dara Calleary (FF), Jerry Buttimer (FG), John Cummins (FG) and Phil Hogan (FG).

As of this morning, both Dara Calleary (FF) and Jerry Buttimer (FG) have resigned from their positions of Minister of Agriculture and Leas Cathaoirleach.

As this is an active investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment.