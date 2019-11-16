The Garda helicopter was dispatched to assist with a chase last night in Carlow town, after a man was caught trying to burgle a house last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the burglary by one of the homeowners, who was disturbed by the man trying to break into his property in Burren Manor, on the Tullow road around 9pm last night.

He made off with the homeowner’s car keys, but didn’t take the car and instead fled on foot.

That started a hunt for the burglar, with the helicopter called in from Dublin to assist Gardaí on the ground, however they were unable to find him.

Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for anyone who saw something suspicious around the time of the attempted burglary to contact them at 059 9136620.