For the second time this week, the Garda helicopter was called into action in the South-East.

Following an unsuccessful Manhunt for a burglar in Carlow Town last Friday, it was needed again for a further burglary in Kilkenny City last night.

One man was detained at the scene after a burglary in the Johnswell area of the city, but with two other men fleeing on foot, the helicopter was called in to assist Gardaí on the ground in the chase, which lasted several hours.

They were eventually located, and all three taken to Kilkenny Garda Station for questioning, with building equipment and tools recovered.

However, the suspect being chased in last Friday’s burglary in Burrin Manor, Carlow Town, which also called in helicopter support, still hasn’t been found.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 9pm to call on 059 9136620.