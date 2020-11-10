A Garda driver has been suspended after he was involved in a crash and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gardaí in Navan attended the scene of a single vehicle collision on the M3 in Co Meath on Monday morning.

The collision involved an unmarked official Garda car with one occupant.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

The male driver is assigned to a pool of Garda personnel that drives dignitaries such as senior judges and Government personnel as well as the DPP, Taoiseach and Ministers.

The drivers are also armed and effectively double as close protection officers for the personnel they drive around on official business.

A criminal investigation into breaches of the road traffic act is underway.

No findings of wrongdoing have been reached against the man and inquiries are ongoing.