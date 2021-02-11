The Garda Force in Cork have a new four legged, furry recruit and we can not deal!

Everyone loves a good puppy story but what about a pooch with prominent ambition?

An Garda Síochána announced their latest member to Ireland’s National Police Service this week.

Meet Cody!

Cody is an 8 week old German Shepherd and the newest addition to the Garda Dog Unit in the Southern region.

Garda Pat Harrington and his new Garda dog “Cody”.

Dogs under Garda Pat Harrington’s his care have found missing persons, firearms, drugs and cash.

We wish Cody the brightest future ahead in his new paw-sition!