Gardaí are to resume Covid-19 checkpoints around the country tomorrow.

Operation Fanacht, which was rolled out in the run-up to, and over, the Easter Weekend – will once again see checkpoints established across the country from 7am tomorrow morning until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4.

An Garda Síochána said that there will be more than 2,500 officers at any one time at checkpoints on main routes, secondary routes and in towns and villages.

The operation will also see high-visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice social distancing

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again.

“I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

“We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey added that it had been long planned to run Operation Fanacht again during this week in the run up to and over the May Bank Holiday weekend.