Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries in Wexford yesterday which led to a garda chase which ended in Dublin.

Three burglaries took place between 11am and 12.30pm, in Enniscorthy, Clonard, and Duncormick.

Soon afterward Gardai spotted a black Audi S4 with northern registration plates driving erratically.

Officers say the car failed to stop when requested to do so and a managed containment operation was launched.

The operation was stood down for the safety of all motorists, and the car came to a stop in Saggart, Co Dublin, and was abandoned.

A number of items of jewellery taken during the break-ins were located, and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.