A man in his 30s has been arrested after a garda car was rammed during a high-speed chase that started in Dublin overnight.

At around 3am this morning, gardaí were called to a house in Killinarden Heights in Tallaght after reports of criminal damage.

A man failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began which eventually ended near Carn in Portlaoise.

No one was injured in the collision and the man is currently being held at Tallaght Garda station.

