Tourism Ireland has unveiled a promotional fronted by George R.R. Martin, who if you don’t know, is the bestselling author of the Song of Ice and Fire saga – the books that became the TV television phenomenon Game of Thrones.

The author was on our shores last month to accept an International Recognition Award as part of this year’s Irish Book Awards and during his visit, he made sure to take a trip to Castle Ward in Co Down, where some of the key Game of Thrones scenes were filmed.

Tourism Ireland took the opportunity to interview Martin and hear from him what it was like to return to Northern Ireland and re-connect with the real-life locations which brought the characters, scenes and stories in his books so vividly to life on screen in Game of Thrones.

In the video, Martin talks about his delight at seeing Game of Thrones brought to life in Northern Ireland and what it is like to witness the profound effect that Game of Thrones has had on the local people.

Tourism Ireland’s message to Game of Thrones fans around the world is that while Westeros might feel like another world, the Seven Kingdoms are very real! As one of the key filming locations for the hit HBO show, Northern Ireland is a place where fantasy comes to life.