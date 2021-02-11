Researchers say a new drug – found to cut body weight by up to 20 percent – is a “game changer” in the fight against obesity.

Semaglutide works by hijacking the body’s own appetite regulating system in the brain, leading to reduced hunger.

The average weight loss in the study was almost 2-and-a-half stone.

But Professor Jill Pell, Director of the Institute of Health and Wellbeing at the University of Glasgow, thinks people should be given additional help to stay healthy:

“Its good to have a lot of tools in the armory and for some people drugs and surgery are appropriate.

“But I don’t think we should this a solution for the whole population gradually becoming obese.

“You simply can’t rely on medication and surgery.”