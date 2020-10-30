The South-East will be feeling the wind this Haloween, with Storm Aiden set to bring severe gusts across the South-East.

Met Eireann has issued two status orange wind warnings for tomorrow as the latest storm is set to make landfall.

An alert for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry will come into effect from 5am until 10am tomorrow with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

Meanwhile, the same alert will be extended to Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare and will run from 8am until 4pm.

The rest of the country will be under a status yellow wind warning with severe gusts possible from 1am tonight until tomorrow afternoon.