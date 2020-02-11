A breakdown of the GAA’s spending has been released for 2019.

A total of €1.76m was paid to the 14 members of the GAA’s senior executive team, averaging €125,000 per member.

The GAA have a part to play in curbing spending on inter-county sides as the association’s annual report showed an 11.6% increase to nearly €30m in the cost of preparing and fielding inter-county sides.

But Director General Tom Ryan says it’s going to take some creative thinking to bring down inter-county spending.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has also raised concern as the final cost was shown to be €96m, with €31.5m of that borrowed from the bank and the GAA.

Ticket sales accounted for almost half of the GAA’s total revenue of €73.9m.