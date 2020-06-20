The Gaelic Athletic Association have confirmed that pitches are set to open for gaelic football, hurling, ladies football and camogie training from next Wednesday.

Contact training and chellenge games will be permitted in the Republic of Ireland from Monday June the 29th after the G-A-A revised their return to play schedule.

Club fixtures can now be played from July 17th but the association has opted not to move their dates for inter-county.

County panels can resume training from September 14th with competitions set to get underway in the middle of October.