By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: GAA Oman Facebook Page

A woman who was killed in a road accident in Co. Donegal on Friday has been named locally.

Amanda Kinsella, from Co. Carlow, returned home from the Middle East where she worked earlier this Summer.

Local GAA clubs have been paying tribute to the Carlow woman who was heavily involved in Ladies Football in the county and in the Middle East.

The 27-year-old was a passenger when she fell from a moving bus at Ardnowark, Barnesmore Gap, near Donegal Town on Friday afternoon.

She was struck by a passing car and suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she died later that evening.

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of our club mate Amanda Kinsella. We offer our deepest sympathy’s to her parents Mono and Patricia and siblings Aisling and David. The kindest soul, we will never ever forget her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/eyWepMJOJY — B / T Ladies LGFC (@BenneTinry) August 14, 2021

An immense loss to our club and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kinsella family on the passing of Amanda. She was a superstar and our hearts are broken 😞 ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/uIKLdNrHnF — Palatine GAA (@PalatineGAA) August 14, 2021

A GAA club in the Middle East has also paid tribute to the young ladies footballer.