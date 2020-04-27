John Horan, GAA President has said today that the championship is unlikely to run this year and could run into next year as he shut down speculation that plans are being considered to allow training to take place during the summer months.

Reports over the weekend suggested that the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport were contemplating the possible return of training in the coming weeks.

Horan, speaking to National Radio today described that as a “nothing story”, and stressed that the club game will be the first to get back up and running once it is deemed safe to do so.

Horan said: “I’m quite shocked by this story, this was very much a nothing story over the weekend and to be honest with you, somewhat irresponsible.”

“It caused a nervousness among membership throughout the country: ‘are we as an organisation putting the inter-county player ahead the club player?’.

“We’re regularly in contact with government departments and at no stage have we discussed the return to training of inter-county players with any government department. I’m kind of aghast at where this story has come from.”

Horan admitted both the club and inter-county championships could now run into next year,

“We’re open to that if that’s a possibility,” he said.

Two weeks ago the GAA said that the championships were “highly unlikely” to begin before the month of July, but Horan said the prospect of a further delay is increasing.