Conor Lane has been named as referee for the All-Ireland SFC final replay as the GAA confirmed ticket prices for the game.

Tickets will be reduced by a third for the September 14 replay (throw-in at 6pm), with stand tickets falling from €90 to €60, and terrace tickets down from €45 to €30.

Discounted children’s tickets, costing €10, will also be made available through the Dublin and Kerry County Boards.

No general sale of tickets is expected, with tickets to be distributed through the county boards.

Lane will take charge of the replay, marking the Corkman’s third time to referee an All-Ireland final.

The Banteer/Lyre clubman previously reffed the 2016 drawn final between Dublin and Mayo and last year’s decider, which saw the Dubs beat Tyrone.

This year, he refereed the Dublin-Mayo semi-final, the Donegal-Meath Super 8s game, the Donegal-Cavan Ulster final, as well as Cavan v Monaghan, Dublin v Kildare, and Mayo v New York.

Laois’s Maurice Deegan will be the standby referee, with David Coldrick (Meath) the other linesman, and Niall Cullen (Fermanagh) the sideline official.

Lane’s umpires will be Kevin Roache, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers), and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).