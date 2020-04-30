Banks and other lenders are to offer a three month extension to mortgage payment breaks for customers affected by Covid-19.

They’ll now last for six months and will be available to personal and business customers.

The Banking and Payments Federation says over 65 thousand mortgage payment breaks have been granted in the last six weeks alone.

CEO Brian Hayes says there’s still time for people to avail of them:

“So you’re a Covid-19 impacted customer, you can apply until the 30th of June to be covered by the 3 month break, or ultimately the 6 month break.”