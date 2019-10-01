Fungi becomes an official Guinness World Record holder

By Anna O’Donoghue

Kerry’s most famous resident, Fungi the Dolphin has become the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin.

Fungi was first spotted off the coast of Dingle in 1983 and made himself right at home ever since.

According to the Guinness World Records, the bottlenose dolphin is estimated to be at least 40-years-old.

The announcement came following a 2019 report into documented solitary whales and dolphins across the seas, conducted by the international charitable organisation Marine Connection.

A female bottlenose named JoJo, who resides in the Caribbean, was believed to have been the oldest dolphin; however, US wildlife advocate Dean Bernal, who is JoJo’s official guardian, confirmed that JoJo first arrived in 1984.

A year later than Fungi.

The famous local is known to interact playfully with swimmers, surfers, kayakers and divers in the water, so don’t worry he’s not always alone.