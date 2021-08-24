The funeral of a Limerick man who died in a car crash just hours before he was due to get married, is to take place in Askeaton later today.

Myles Harty (20) died instantly in the crash between Askeaton and Rathkeale early on Saturday morning.

Mr Harty was the front seat passanger in a car which left the road and hit a pole on the R518 at around 1am.

A teenager was arrested at the scene and questioned by gardaí in relation to the crash. He was subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Harty had been due to marry his fiancée Kate Quilligan on Saturday afternoon.

In the wake of the tragic news she and the wedding party gathered at St Munchins Church where the young couple were to walk down the aisle together. They released dozens of balloons.

His funeral mass will take place at 12pm in St Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be limited to 50 people