The funeral mass of John Hume will take place in his native Derry later today.

The Nobel Peace Laureate, who is considered the prime architect of the Northern Ireland Peace Process, died on Monday at the age of 83.

The family of Mr Hume said the they have been immensely comforted by the “heartfelt and sincere condolences” that had been extended to them from so many people.

Yesterday, the flags at Áras an Uachtaráin flew at have mast to honour Mr Hume.

Mr Hume’s remains were removed from his home in Donegal last night to St Eugenes’s Cathedral in Derry.

Requiem mass will be celebrated by local priests and presided over by Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and senior Anglican clergy starting at 11.30am

His family requested that mourners adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines ahead of the funeral and at the removal last night, when they asked people to light a candle for peace instead of lining the streets.

Mr Hume was prominent in the civil rights movement in the North before his long time commitment to achieving peace in Ireland through exclusively peaceful means.

In tributes from political leaders at home and abroad he was called “a hero, a political titan and a visionary”.

It’s understood the funeral will be a family one and they have hinted that a larger event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.