Michael McHugh, PA

The family of a man shot dead by gardaí have been urged to show patience with the authorities.

George Nkencho (27) died in the incident outside his Dublin home in December.

His sister said his death was untimely, unplanned and unwanted.

Gloria Nkencho delivered a eulogy at the start of her brother’s funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in the capital on Saturday.

She said: “This is in memory of my brother, for everything he stood for, for all that he believed in.

“It was untimely, unplanned and unwanted, but he is welcomed into the bosom of the Lord.

“He is at peace, he is happy, my family will be at peace.”

His sister said: “Remember George for not what they said about him, but for who he is and for who he will forever be in our hearts.

“A brother, a son, a nephew, a best friend, a cousin, a team-mate, a classmate, a partner.

“He is at peace and we love you.”

The cleric who conducted the service said: “Let the law do its work as investigations are still ongoing.

“Be patient with the appropriate authorities, that is the only advice I will give to the whole family.”

Mr Nkencho was shot dead by armed gardaí outside his home in Clonee on December 30th last year.

The Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has launched an investigation into the shooting, while members of his family have called for a public inquiry to be held.

The funeral had been delayed by two postmortems – one carried out by the State and one by a private pathologist conducted at the request of the family.

Mr Nkencho moved from Nigeria to Ireland with his parents as a young child. It is understood the Nkencho family had considered burying George in Nigeria but finances and Covid-19 restrictions made this impossible.