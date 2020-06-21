Funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan to take place today

A State funeral will take place in Charlestown, Co Mayo later for Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The officer was killed on Wednesday night.

Funeral mass is due to begin at midday, along with a minute silence outside Garda Stations across the country as current and past members of the force pause, along with members of the public.

The Taoiseach and President, Michael D Higgins will be in the Phoenix Park where the minutes silence will begin with a ringing of the peace bell.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions only immediate family is allowed inside the church, but huge crowds are expected to line the streets of Charlestown to pay their respects.

The officer died after a shooting in Castlerea, Co Roscommon – where he was stationed – on Wednesday.

Following the State funeral, Detective Horkan’s remains will be brought to the nearby cemetery for burial.