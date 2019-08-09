The funeral of a Tipperary teenager who died after taking a substance at a music festival will take place tomorrow.

Jack Downey became unwell at the Mitchelstown ‘Indiependence’ festival over the weekend, and was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away on Monday.

This evening, the reposal will take place at his club Clonmel Óg from 4pm with removal to St.Olivers Church, Clonmel at 8pm.

Requiem Mass for the 19 year old will take place at St. Oliver’s Church tomorrow morning at 11:30am.