The funeral mass of one of the two men killed in a plane crash in Wexford at the weekend is to take place later.

58-year-old John Finnan and 61-year-old Peter Tawse died after their light aircraft came down near Duncormick on Sunday evening.

The Irish Aviation Authority and the Air Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.

The funeral mass of Mr. Finnan will take place at midday today at St. Michael’s Parish Church in Athy, followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery.

The funeral of Mr. Tawse will take place in Wexford on Friday.