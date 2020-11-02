€15m has been announced for capital works in 3rd level institutions in Ireland.

IT Carlow and WIT will benefit from the capital investment for the 2020-2021 academic year.

WIT will receive €683,000, while IT Carlow is to get €661,000.

Commenting on the allocation, Wexford TD and Minister for Law Reform, James Browne, says;

“this funding will allow for small scale capital investment and equipment needs based on the colleges own priorities including health and safety works, infrastructure upgrades, ICT renewal and energy upgrades.

“Capital investment is essential to ensuring a high-quality academic environment and a positive campus experience for students and staff. I hope that this funding will expand availability of student places and transform campus infrastructure over the coming years.”

“Ultimately we need to see these two ITs coming together, maximising their strengths, to form a Technological University of the South East ,” concluded Minister Browne.