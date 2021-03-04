By Dean Egan.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced over €6.5 million in funding for 38 projects under Measure 2 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

The funding announced today will benefit 38 medium-sized projects, with funding of up to €200,000 each.

This investment is in addition to €3.2 million approved for 174 smaller Measure 1 projects in January and is being funded in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

Each county in the South East is to benefit from the funding, the projects are as follows;

Carlow:

Oak Park Forest Park looped walks gets €200,000

Kilkenny:

Moat Field Nature & Heritage Trail within Westcourt Demesne gets €193,500.

Woodstock Estate Trail Development gets €200,000.

Waterford:

Mahon Falls, Comeragh Mountain -trailhead, walking trail and access road improvement project gets €200,000.

Owenashad River bank revetment, Lismore Co. Waterford gets €47,270.

Wexford:

Duncannon to Ballyhack Trail – Phase 2 gets €192,150.

Our Lady’s Island to Carne Trail & Kellyswood Interlink Trail gets €200,000

Forth Mountain Equestrian Trail and Ballybrittas Portal Tomb Walk gets €166,500.

Tipperary:

Suir Blueway Cahir Infrastructure Enhancement gets €200,000.

Beara-Breifne Way (Lorrha to Portumna) gets €81,900.