By Dean Egan.

Funding is to be provided for the refurbishment and re-letting of 3,000 local authority owned homes across the country.

All 31 local authorities have made applications under the scheme which aims to bring much-need social-houses back to use.

142 vacant homes will be returned in Tipperary, 96 in Waterford, 45 in Carlow, 53 in Wexford and 39 in Kilkenny.

The department of housing will cover the cost of up to €11,000 per property.