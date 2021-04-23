If you like tense drama, you’re in luck this week!

In Netflix original Stowaway, Mars flight crew Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette discover there’s one more person (Shamier Anderson) on board, leading to concern about supplies on the two-year mission!

A couple get more than they bargained for when they invite filmmaker Aubrey Plaza to their remote lake-house. Black Bear is available on digital platforms.

NOW subscribers can see Russell Crowe star in road rage thriller Unhinged from today.

