Here’s what you can watch at home this weekend.

Coming 2 America (Prime) is the long-awaited sequel to the classic 80s comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. 30 years after he first set foot in the USA, Akeem (Murphy) returns in search of the new heir to the throne of Zamunda!

On Now TV, Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed update of the Roald Dahl favourite The Witches.

The Best of Enemies (Netflix) is a biographical drama based on the rivalry between civil rights activist Ann Atwater and Ku Klux Klan leader C. P. Ellis. Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell star.

