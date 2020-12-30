James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Cork.

The national forecaster warned of “further falls of snow in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas”.

The warning came into effect at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 12pm.

This follows on from a Status Yellow snow and ice warning that was issued for 18 counties last night.

That warning also remains in place until 12pm today.

Photo by Simon Matzinger from Pexels