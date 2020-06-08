Dozens of free virtual events are set to take place this Saturday, June 13 as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2020.
A day of free creativity for children and young people up to 18 years-of-age, Cruinniú na nÓg affords the perfect opportunity to be inquisitive, inventive and innovative – the chance to fulfil a secret creative ambition or showcase an inner creative talent.
So, what’s happening? Simply put, it’s an array of nationwide virtual activities – from workshops and tutorials to recitals and readings, and everything in between.
Past highlights have included hosting your very own Céilí in the Kitchen with Áirc Damhsa; inviting young writers to become a Storykeeper with the Great Lighthouses of Ireland, and having Whizzkids Training show how to Create a Video Game App in four easy tutorials.
COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges for the event, but that hasn’t stopped organisers from planning an event that is as diverse as ever.
Waterford County Council, in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme and RTÉ, will be supporting exciting new online and virtual opportunities for children all over Waterford to get creative.
Have you ever wanted to learn about coding but don’t know where to start? You can learn how to create an animated version of your name using Scratch with Coder Dojo! In this activity, you’ll learn how. You could also learn some very cool West African rhythms from Djembe drummer Frank Whelan using some pots, pans, bowls and wooden spoons!
It’s not just Waterford that’s planning events to mark Cruinniú na nÓg – all counties in the South East have an amazing array of virtual activities planned.
Here’s what’s happening in the South East…
Waterford
Creative Exercise Workshops
Puppet Show – Make Your Own Puppet & Perform With It
Giving People A Voice
Circus Workshops
Drastic Plastics
Engineering Challenge
Kitchen Chemistry
Slime Workshop
Discover Static Electricity
My Creative Life
Mindfulness for Kids
Djembe Drumming Workshop
Film Making on Your Phone
Coder Dojo
Wexford
Mind Mapping: Let’s Take A Journey
Printmaking with Andrea McCorry
Make an Origami Paper Gift
Experimental Painting Workshop
Make Your Own Monster Magazine
The Science of Ice Cream
Bilingual Traditional Song
High Street Opera Zoom
Mini Maestros Early Years Music Workshop
Record Music Workshop
The Virtual Seomra
A Viking Journey
Let’s Dance Together
Move, Stretch, Meditate
Modern Dance and Mindful Movement
Traditional Song Workshop
Living Arts Project
Kilkenny
The Robin Song – Online Traditional Song Workshop
When Heroes Collide!
My Creative Life
Carlow
Poetry Readings
My Creative Life
Createschool Digital Photography Course
Createschool Podcasting Workshop
Createschool Movie Maker Workshops
Createschool Stop Motion with Lego
Blue Skies
Upcycling Challenge
The Last Wild Wolf in Carlow
Let Loose Dance Online
Here We Are Now
Blue Sky Thinking
The Colour Blue
Online Traditional Song Workshop
Tipperary
Nenagh Children’s Fest
Storytime with Sarah Sparkles
Dance Dynamics
Arts & Crafts
Anyone 4 Science
Shadow Puppets
My Creative Life
Circus – The Play Act
Music Generation Tipperary
Adventures in Nature
Circus Skills Workshop
Traditional Song Workshop