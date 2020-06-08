Dozens of free virtual events are set to take place this Saturday, June 13 as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2020.

A day of free creativity for children and young people up to 18 years-of-age, Cruinniú na nÓg affords the perfect opportunity to be inquisitive, inventive and innovative – the chance to fulfil a secret creative ambition or showcase an inner creative talent.

So, what’s happening? Simply put, it’s an array of nationwide virtual activities – from workshops and tutorials to recitals and readings, and everything in between.

Past highlights have included hosting your very own Céilí in the Kitchen with Áirc Damhsa; inviting young writers to become a Storykeeper with the Great Lighthouses of Ireland, and having Whizzkids Training show how to Create a Video Game App in four easy tutorials.

COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges for the event, but that hasn’t stopped organisers from planning an event that is as diverse as ever.

Waterford County Council, in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme and RTÉ, will be supporting exciting new online and virtual opportunities for children all over Waterford to get creative.

Have you ever wanted to learn about coding but don’t know where to start? You can learn how to create an animated version of your name using Scratch with Coder Dojo! In this activity, you’ll learn how. You could also learn some very cool West African rhythms from Djembe drummer Frank Whelan using some pots, pans, bowls and wooden spoons!

It’s not just Waterford that’s planning events to mark Cruinniú na nÓg – all counties in the South East have an amazing array of virtual activities planned.

Here’s what’s happening in the South East…

