By Dean Egan.

Free Now taxi drivers across the South East are to receive disability-awareness training to improve passenger experience.

The company has teamed up with the Irish Wheelchair Association to help improve transport accessibility in Ireland.

It’s part of their “Make a move” initiative which aims to create a more sustainable and inclusive society.

Speaking to Beat news, Free Now General Manager Niall Carson, outlines more about what they’re trying to achieve:

“Our vision is to create a society where we all enjoy equal opportunities to travel, work and socialise.”

“Equal access to transport for all is incredibly important in enabling this vision under our Make a Move initiative and our partnership with IWA is us stepping up to play a role to help make this happen in Ireland.”

“We look forward to working with IWA over the coming years to spotlight the transport and mobility issues facing people with disabilities in the South East and across the country, while also improving our own service for wheelchair users.”