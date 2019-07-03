The Taoiseach has revealed that next year free GP care will be extended to children aged seven and eight.

It comes after the Government confirmed free GP care for all children under 12 will be phased in over three years.

“The National Childcare Scheme and reforms to social protection, like introduction of parental leave later this year and jobseekers benefit for the first time in self-employed, are on track,” Leo Varadkar told the Irish Congress of Trade Unions biennial conference today.

“Free GP care will be extended to seven and eight-year-olds next year and we are reducing prescription charges as well.”

Children up to the age of six already receive free GP care.