Hauliers traveling from Ireland to France can now avail of free Covid-19 antigen testing at a new site in Holmestown, Co. Wexford.

Drivers now have three dedicated sites to choose from after the French government introduced the testing requirement last week.

Since Thursday, commercial drivers have to show a negative Covid-19 test before boarding ferries to France.

The site is the second testing location to be set up in Co. Wexford in the space of a week.

Last Wednesday site in Gorey was made available to all HGV truck drivers for a free Covid-19 antigen test ahead of their travels to mainland Europe.

The sites have been set up by the Department of Transport in partnership with Wexford County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland at the following locations:

Holmestown Civic Amenity Facility, Holmestown Waste Management facility, accessible from the N25 in Holmestown, Wexford.

Gorey (Circle K) Motorway Service Area, Wexford, accessible from the M11.

Dublin Airport’s Blue Long Stay Car Park, signposted from M1 Junction 2 (Airport) and M50 Junction 4 (Ballymun).

Those undertaking a test at one of the sites are encouraged to pre-book online as early as possible, and to bring proof of their ferry booking along with a form of photo identification.

Drivers may also get tested at private facilities available around the country, as long as these tests meet the French requirements, but these costs will not be covered by the State.

Drivers will also need to carry a signed “declaration of honour” form for French authorities, with further information on testing requirements for drivers travelling to France available here.