By Joleen Murphy

The Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland has been postponed.

The match – scheduled to take place at the Stade de France in Paris this Sunday – was under threat after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the France squad.

This morning an eleventh player tested positive for the virus leading to a cancellation of the squad’s training session this morning.

In total, eleven players tested positive for coronavirus, as well as two staff members.

Tournament organisers say they will announce a new fixture date “in due course”.

The France v Scotland match on Sunday has now been postponed. More to follow.#FRAvSCO pic.twitter.com/XnvKka7ene — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 25, 2021