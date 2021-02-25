By Joleen Murphy

The Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland has been postponed.

The match – scheduled to take place at the Stade de France in Paris this Sunday – was under threat after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the France squad.

This morning an eleventh player tested positive for the virus leading to a cancellation of the squad’s training session this morning.


In total, eleven players tested positive for coronavirus, as well as two staff members.

Tournament organisers say they will announce a new fixture date “in due course”.

